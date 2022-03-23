S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government is seeking to reveal historic records on inter-Korean talks that have been kept secret for half a century, an informed source said Wednesday, a move that could offer a chance for the public to get a better glimpse into some watersheds in tumultuous ties between the two Koreas.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Unification set up a guideline to establish a legal basis on disclosing the documents on past inter-Korean talks, and it is currently conducting an internal review, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The dossiers that may be unveiled include those on the 1972 meeting in Pyongyang between then North Korean leader Kim Il-sung and Lee Hu-rak, then head of South Korea's state intelligence agency. Kim is the North's founding leader and late grandfather of Kim Jong-un, who is at the helm of the country.
In their historic meeting, the two sides agreed upon the July 4 inter-Korean joint communique, the first agreement signed by South and North Korea since the division of the peninsula.
In accordance with the guideline, the ministry has formed a 10-member panel to review documents and other materials to be revealed first that date back to the period of 1971-91.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment