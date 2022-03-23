S. Korea identifies remains of 3 more Korean War troops
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of three more troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War following their excavation from former battle sites years ago, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Using an advanced DNA analysis method, the ministry's excavation team recently identified the remains of Hong In-seop, Park Gi-seong and Kim Jae-gyu, which were recovered in 2009, 2015 and 2017, respectively.
During the conflict, Hong and Park held the ranks equivalent to the current corporal, while Kim held the same rank as the current sergeant.
Hong died during a battle in Chilgok, 280 kilometers south of Seoul, in August 1950, while Kim and Park died while fighting on Mount Baekseok in Yanggu, 175 km northeast of the capital, in September 1951 and the following month, respectively.
Since the ministry launched the excavation project in 2000, it has identified the remains of 188 South Korean troops.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln