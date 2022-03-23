Woman fined 3 mln won for throwing dog out of apartment window amid divorce dispute
ULSAN, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A woman has been fined 3 million won (US$2,470) for killing her husband's pet dog by throwing it out of their apartment window after he asked for a divorce, a court said Wednesday.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was indicted for tossing the dog from their high-rise apartment in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in March last year after her husband went outside for a smoke following a fight with her.
Earlier, she had asked the husband to put the dog up for adoption, blaming the dog for her having a premature birth, but he refused the request and asked for a divorce.
On the day of the crime, the woman came back home drunk and fought with her husband over his love for his pet, and when he went out for a smoke, she locked the door and threw the dog out the window.
The couple was found to have first met each other at a pet lovers' club.
"The accused killed the dog cruelly and was not forgiven by her husband," the court said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment