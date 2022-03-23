Yoon to speak with Vietnam president to discuss bilateral ties
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will speak by phone with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday and discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties, Yoon's spokesperson said Wednesday.
Phuc will be the sixth foreign leader to speak with Yoon since his election, after U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Vietnam is a friendly nation to us and has maintained a relationship of trust despite COVID-19 and global supply chain disruptions," Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson, said during a press briefing.
"This year is the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, and the bilateral relationship is currently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership," she said.
Vietnam's role is also important in South Korea's partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, as it serves as coordinator for South Korea-ASEAN relations, she added.
