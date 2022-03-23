Moon names IMF official as BOK chief
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday named an official of the International Monetary Fund as the next chief of the Bank of Korea.
Rhee Chang-yong, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the IMF, has been nominated to replace Lee Ju-yeol as governor of the central bank, Moon's senior secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said.
Lee's term ends at the end of this month.
"Rhee has (knowledge of) both theory and policy implementation in the domestic and international economies as well as in monetary policy, and is said to enjoy the strong confidence of those around him," Park said at a press briefing.
The presidential office said the nomination was discussed with the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
Rhee previously worked as an economics professor at Seoul National University, vice chief of the Financial Services Commission and chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.
