Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reaffirms support for U.S. initiative for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

All News 14:16 March 23, 2022

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reaffirmed its support Wednesday for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) during a high-level economic dialogue between the allies, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Yun Seong-deok, Seoul's deputy minister for economic affairs, held a video meeting with Ramin Toloui, U.S. assistant secretary of state for the bureau of economic and business affairs, to discuss ways to expand bilateral economic ties and cooperation in the fields of supply chain and fair trade, according to the ministry.

Yun reaffirmed South Korea's support for the Joe Biden administration's IPEF and shared the Seoul government's assessment of relevant issues, it said.

The IPEF is widely seen as part of U.S. efforts to counter China's growing economic clout in the region.

Toloui stressed the importance of South Korea's role in implementing export controls against Russia in light of its strong presence in the semiconductor and high-end technological industries, as the two sides vowed close coordination on sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the ministry added.

Yun Seong-deok, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs (2nd from L), convenes a virtual meeting of the economic security task force team on March 10, 2022, in this file photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea #US #IPEF
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!