Actors say Disney+'s 'Soundtrack #1' is all about unrequited love
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Disney+ will come up with its third Korean-language original series, "Soundtrack #1," starring rising stars Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik.
The four-part music drama is a love story of two best friends, Eun-soo and Sun-woo, who have known each other for 20 years. As they happen to live together for a project for two weeks, they realize their longtime friendship has to change in a romantic way.
Lead actress Han said "Soundtrack #1" is all about "unrequited love." She took the role of Eun-soo, an honest and bright lyricist who feels subtle signs of friendship with Sun-woo turning into love.
"Eun-soo doesn't understand those who experience unrequited love. She thinks it's foolish to painfully love someone without return," Han said in a press conference held online Wednesday. "I tried to understand Eun-soo's feeling, even though I'm a person who has experienced the pain of unrequited love."
It is Han's first romantic comedy in a leading role, following the crime action thriller "My Name" (2021), in which she plays an undercover police officer seeking revenge for her father's murder.
The 27-year old actress rose to fame after playing the role of an attractive villain who seduces a filmmaker and shatters his family in the smash hit melodrama "The World of the Married" (2020).
"I'm so excited to present myself to the audience with a new character that I haven't shown so far," Han said. "But it was very comfortable for me to portray Eun-soo thanks to her characteristics similar to mine."
Park, who completed his military duty last year, said he feels familiar with the drama, although he returns to romantic comedy for the first time in about five years, following "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon" (2017).
He portrayed Sun-woo, a charming rookie photographer, who loves Eun-soo for years but fears losing his longtime friend when disclosing his romantic feelings.
"I don't have a female friend, so I sought advice from my friends to create Sun-woo," said Park, who is also a member of K-pop boy group ZE:A. "I think the emotions and feelings of liking somebody are all alike."
"Soundtrack #1" is directed by Kim Hee-won, who has created many hit TV series, including the black comedy "Vincenzo" (2021) and the historical drama "The Crowned Clown" (2019). She did not attend the press conference after having tested positive for COVID-19.
Many renowned musicians, such as Kim Jong-kook, Davichi, Kyuhyun and Lee Hi, participated in the original soundtrack of the new series.
The first episode of "Soundtrack #1" will premier later in the day on Disney+, with the remaining three to be streamed on a weekly basis.
