Security strengthened around ex-President Park's new home on eve of hometown return

March 23, 2022

DAEGU, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Security around the new residence of former President Park Geun-hye was strengthened Wednesday as supporters prepared to welcome her on the eve of her arrival.

Park has been staying in a hospital in Seoul for treatment even after she was set free under the presidential pardon in December. She plans to leave the hospital Thursday and move into the residence in the city, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Local police and the Presidential Security Service were busy preparing for Park's arrival, setting up a security perimeter around the residence in Dalseong County in southwestern Daegu. A traffic control gate was newly placed 10 meters away from the entrance of the home.

Flower wreaths dedicated to former President Park Geun-hye are set up near her soon-to-be new home in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2022, as police guard the perimeter on the eve of the former president's arrival. (Yonhap)

The number of security personnel around her home was also increased to around 10 compared to the previous one or two until Tuesday. Three police buses and two patrol cars were also mobilized near the home.

Dozens of well-wishing flower wreaths lined the street leading to Park's home.

Around 10 apparently conservative-leaning YouTube channel operators were also seen filming around the residence.

"I came here today expecting tomorrow to be too chaotic to come," a 60-something local Park supporter said. "I tear up whenever I think about the troubles former President Park went through. I hope she can now rest comfortably in her hometown," the person added.

Flower wreaths dedicated to former President Park Geun-hye are placed on a roadside by her soon-to-be new home in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2022, as police guard the perimeter on the eve of the former president's arrival. (Yonhap)

#Park Geun-hye #Daegu
