Security strengthened around ex-President Park's new home on eve of hometown return
DAEGU, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Security around the new residence of former President Park Geun-hye was strengthened Wednesday as supporters prepared to welcome her on the eve of her arrival.
Park has been staying in a hospital in Seoul for treatment even after she was set free under the presidential pardon in December. She plans to leave the hospital Thursday and move into the residence in the city, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Local police and the Presidential Security Service were busy preparing for Park's arrival, setting up a security perimeter around the residence in Dalseong County in southwestern Daegu. A traffic control gate was newly placed 10 meters away from the entrance of the home.
The number of security personnel around her home was also increased to around 10 compared to the previous one or two until Tuesday. Three police buses and two patrol cars were also mobilized near the home.
Dozens of well-wishing flower wreaths lined the street leading to Park's home.
Around 10 apparently conservative-leaning YouTube channel operators were also seen filming around the residence.
"I came here today expecting tomorrow to be too chaotic to come," a 60-something local Park supporter said. "I tear up whenever I think about the troubles former President Park went through. I hope she can now rest comfortably in her hometown," the person added.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment