KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Ottogi 435,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 79,900 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 166,000 UP 500
LS 52,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 UP1500
Hanmi Science 45,450 DN 250
GC Corp 202,500 0
GS E&C 47,400 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,440 UP 70
SKC 142,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 28,300 DN 50
KPIC 164,000 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 520,000 UP 11,000
MERITZ SECU 5,990 UP 50
SK Discovery 39,900 UP 550
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 111,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 296,000 UP 500
SGBC 66,200 UP 800
BoryungPharm 13,000 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,850 UP 2,700
Hyosung 85,100 UP 1,000
LOTTE 31,550 UP 100
GCH Corp 24,350 UP 500
LotteChilsung 160,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 176,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 44,100 UP 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,860 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 306,500 UP 13,500
SamsungElec 70,500 UP 200
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 67,200 UP 2,400
SLCORP 23,650 DN 150
Yuhan 58,900 UP 200
NHIS 11,400 0
Daesang 22,850 0
SKNetworks 4,620 0
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 50
Daewoong 31,650 UP 150
