KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 1,057,000 UP 25,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 50
KAL 29,850 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,260 UP 40
LG Corp. 75,300 UP 900
NEXENTIRE 6,250 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 99,000 0
KCC 333,500 UP 6,500
SKBP 89,400 DN 400
BukwangPharm 12,450 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 87,100 UP 400
SK hynix 123,500 0
Youngpoong 666,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,550 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,850 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,550 UP 50
Kogas 40,850 UP 300
Hanwha 31,400 UP 400
DL 60,000 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,950 UP 100
KIA CORP. 71,800 UP 500
DB HiTek 74,900 UP 2,300
CJ 83,400 UP 800
LX INT 34,150 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 18,100 UP 850
TaihanElecWire 1,505 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 39,700 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 36,900 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 117,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 91,300 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,050 UP 550
MS IND 23,450 UP 400
Hanssem 88,800 UP 500
OCI 110,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 46,850 0
KorZinc 588,000 UP 13,000
(MORE)
