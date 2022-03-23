Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 March 23, 2022

SamsungHvyInd 5,690 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 78,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 58,000 DN 300
S-Oil 89,400 0
LG Innotek 398,500 DN 13,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 UP 2,500
HMM 31,200 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 62,000 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 1,000
ZINUS 71,900 DN 2,100
Hanchem 228,000 UP 4,500
Mobis 213,000 UP 3,000
DWS 56,100 UP 700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,600 DN 100
KEPCO 23,100 UP 50
S-1 67,900 DN 100
SamsungSecu 41,750 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 450
SKTelecom 58,100 UP 900
SNT MOTIV 44,500 UP 1,350
HyundaiElev 38,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,000 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,995 DN 10
Hanon Systems 11,850 UP 250
SK 238,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 39,950 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 20,800 UP 50
COWAY 67,600 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,000 DN 700
IBK 10,750 0
DONGSUH 27,350 UP 200
SamsungEng 26,600 DN 500
Handsome 34,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 0
PanOcean 6,940 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 50
KT 34,150 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN1500
