KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 900
KT&G 80,500 0
DHICO 21,850 UP 150
Doosanfc 40,600 DN 300
LG Display 20,300 UP 300
Kakao 106,500 0
NCsoft 469,000 UP 6,000
KIWOOM 99,000 UP 500
DSME 25,500 UP 50
HDSINFRA 6,830 UP 20
DWEC 7,100 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 0
CJ CheilJedang 365,500 UP 12,500
NAVER 345,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 42,050 UP 100
LGH&H 862,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 508,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 84,900 UP 1,900
Kangwonland 27,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,850 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 169,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,600 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,700 UP 100
KIH 77,700 UP 700
CJ CGV 26,900 DN 300
LIG Nex1 75,300 DN 1,700
Fila Holdings 31,550 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,350 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,055 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 156,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 19,050 UP 350
GS 40,500 UP 350
SK Innovation 210,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 33,550 UP 650
