KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 61,100 UP 2,500
Hansae 24,550 DN 100
Youngone Corp 44,650 DN 150
CSWIND 63,500 DN 900
GKL 14,700 0
KOLON IND 59,500 UP 200
HanmiPharm 280,000 UP 2,500
Meritz Financial 36,150 UP 1,650
BNK Financial Group 7,880 UP 100
emart 141,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 DN 750
PIAM 44,900 UP 550
HANJINKAL 59,100 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 51,300 DN 100
CUCKOO 17,700 UP 150
COSMAX 80,400 DN 400
MANDO 45,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,400 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,850 UP 50
Netmarble 112,000 UP 3,000
KRAFTON 283,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53200 UP800
ORION 84,400 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,550 UP 50
BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 124,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 17,100 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 462,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 489,000 DN 500
SKBS 155,000 UP 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,100 UP 200
KakaoBank 52,300 UP 1,400
HYBE 297,500 UP 8,500
SK ie technology 120,000 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 407,000 UP 9,500
DL E&C 130,500 UP 1,000
kakaopay 140,500 UP 500
SKSQUARE 55,700 UP 2,000
