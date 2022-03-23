U.S. Senate to hold hearing on S. Korea ambassador nominee on April 7
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing on Philip Goldberg, nominated as Washington's ambassador to South Korea, next month, according to a related panel.
The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations made public its schedule for the hearing to open at 10 a.m. on April 7 (local time) via its website. Hearings on the nominees to become ambassadors to Australia, the Philippines, Norway and South Korea will be held together.
In February, President Joe Biden announced his pick of Goldberg, a career diplomat who was once in charge of enforcing North Korea sanctions, as the new top U.S. envoy in South Korea.
The post has remained vacant for more than a year since the departure of Harry Harris that was timed with Biden's inauguration.
Goldberg worked as coordinator for the implementation of U.N. sanctions on North Korea from 2009-2010 for its nuclear and long-range missile tests.
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment