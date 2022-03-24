(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 24)

Yoon and his transition committee could suffer a setback in the power transition unless they get support from the incumbent government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) which occupies 172 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. Yoon has been seeking to open Cheong Wa Dae to the public from May 10, when he will take office, in a symbolic move to end what he calls the "imperial presidency." We don't doubt the President-elect's will and conviction toward that end.