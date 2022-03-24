Ex-President Park discharged from hospital
All News 08:44 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye was discharged from the hospital Thursday, saying she is grateful to people for their concerns about her heath.
Park, who was pardoned while serving a 22-year prison sentence for corruption, left Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, where she has received treatment for a chronic illness since November.
Park will visit the grave of her late father and former President Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery before heading to her new residence in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae returns home after Critics Choice honor
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks