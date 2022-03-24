Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-President Park discharged from hospital

All News 08:44 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye was discharged from the hospital Thursday, saying she is grateful to people for their concerns about her heath.

Park, who was pardoned while serving a 22-year prison sentence for corruption, left Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, where she has received treatment for a chronic illness since November.

Park will visit the grave of her late father and former President Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery before heading to her new residence in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

A banner with former President Park Geun-hye's photo is on display near Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on March 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

