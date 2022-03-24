(2nd LD) Ex-President Park discharged from hospital
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye was discharged from the hospital Thursday, saying her health has recovered a lot thanks to concerns from people, but she did not make any political message.
Park, who was pardoned in December after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption, left Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, where she has received treatment for a chronic illness since November.
"I offer my greetings to people after five years," a broadly smiling Park said while dressed in a dark navy coat and holding a handbag in her right hand. "Thanks for your concerns, I have recovered a lot."
She did not answer questions before getting into a car.
About 40 supporters, who had been waiting for her in front of the hospital since early morning, shouted cheers as Park spoke. Among the crowd were former officials of her administration, including her ex-chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.
Standing wreaths and welcoming banners lined the streets leading to the hospital, while riot police were deployed at the scene.
Park, 70, was scheduled to visit the grave of her late father and former president Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery before heading to her new residence in Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
She is expected to make more public remarks upon arrival in Daegu.
Park's words are closely watched for a political message, including any mention of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon, a former prosecutor, investigated the corruption allegations against Park that led to her impeachment, removal from office and imprisonment in 2017.
