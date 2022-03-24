WFP extends N. Korea aid project until 2023
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) has extended its aid program for North Korea by one year until the end of 2023, its website showed Thursday, with strict border restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic in place there.
Under the U.N. agency's revised Interim Country Strategic Plan for North Korea posted on its website, it will provide additional food aid worth US$32.56 million for 803,134 North Koreans through next year.
The WFP had planned to offer $182.43 million worth of aid to 3.6 million people in the country for four years from 2019.
"Since the border closure, WFP has not been able to import food or non-food items and has suspended operations," the document read. "This revision will ... allow time for WFP to resume operations and for assessments on the food security and nutrition situation to take place to inform WFP's next programme in the country."
The North has maintained strict border controls since early 2020, hampering efforts by international aid organizations to send humanitarian supplies to the impoverished country.
The WFP last distributed its remaining aid supplies in North Korea from January to March last year, assisting 566,886 people.
