Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/04 Cloudy 30
Incheon 11/05 Cloudy 20
Suwon 14/02 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 16/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 16/02 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 13/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 16/02 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 17/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/03 Sunny 0
Busan 17/06 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae returns home after Critics Choice honor
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks