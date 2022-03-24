Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/04 Cloudy 30

Incheon 11/05 Cloudy 20

Suwon 14/02 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 16/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 16/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 13/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 16/02 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 17/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/03 Sunny 0

Busan 17/06 Sunny 0

