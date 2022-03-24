Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to hold phone call with Xi this week

All News 09:35 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, Yoon's spokesperson said Thursday.

The call was arranged in light of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

This compilation image shows President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Yonhap)

