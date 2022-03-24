Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon offers condolences to China's Xi over plane crash

All News 10:23 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, Moon's office said Thursday.

In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

The China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, with all of them being presumed dead.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #China #plane crash
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!