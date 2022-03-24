Delinquency ratio on bank loans edges up in January
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in January from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had come to 0.23 percent as of end-January, up 0.02 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
From a year earlier, however, the ratio was down 0.08 percentage point.
The loans are one month or longer overdue in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also stood at 0.17 percent in January, up from the previous months' 0.16 percent, the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans came to 0.1 percent.
The ratio for corporate loans stood at 0.28 percent, up from the previous month's 0.26 percent, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip