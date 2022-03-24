FSS chief urges insurers to beef up loss reserves amid growing uncertainty
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator called Thursday for local insurers to increase their loan loss reserves as part of efforts to better cope with potential risks facing the industry amid increasing financial market uncertainty.
Jeong Eun-bo, head of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the call in a meeting with top officials of insurance firms in Seoul and voiced worries that there are signs for a "perfect storm," citing the U.S.'s move to tighten monetary policy and the fallout of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.
"It is necessary for insurers to actively respond to short-term financial shocks, given that steeply rising market interest rates of late could result in increasing losses on valuation of bonds and hurting their financial soundness," he said.
"It is necessary for them to pay attention to manage potential risks, such as preemptively beefing up capital, stocking up on more loan loss reserves and strengthening monitoring on alternative investment," he added.
Local insurers -- life and non-life insurance firms -- saw their combined net profit jump in 2021 thanks to a fall in loss rates amid the pandemic and massive dividend payout by top tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., the FSS earlier said.
Their combined net profit came to 8.27 trillion won (US$6.8 billion) last year, up 36.2 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Their equity, however, shrank from 143.3 trillion won to 134.6 trillion won due in part to a fall in valuation of their bond holdings affected by rising market interest rates.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
Captain Sonny grateful for S. Korea teammates for not letting up after early World Cup qualification