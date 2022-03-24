The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.32
2-M 1.40 1.40
3-M 1.47 1.47
6-M 1.67 1.66
12-M 2.00 1.98
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
Captain Sonny grateful for S. Korea teammates for not letting up after early World Cup qualification