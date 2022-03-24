(LEAD) S. Korea sends non-lethal aid to Ukraine via civilian plane: defense ministry
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with official's remarks)
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent non-lethal aid to Ukraine via a chartered civilian plane, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
The aid package, worth 1 billion won (US$819,067), includes 20 items, such as bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets and first-aid kits, a related official said.
"We have selected the items that can be shipped to Ukraine immediately," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
South Korea is considering sending additional assistance to the country, he added.
Ukraine has requested humanitarian and military support, reportedly including rifles, anti-tank missiles and other weapons, from a number of other countries as it struggles to fight against Russia's invasion.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon