Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 863.5 bln-won LNG ship order in North America
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has clinched a 863.5 billion-won (US$710 million) liquefied natural gas ship order in North America.
Daewoo Shipbuilding bagged the deal from an unidentified North American shipper to construct three very large LNG carriers by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.
The shipbuilder has won orders for 18 vessels worth $4.18 billion so far this year, already achieving 47 percent of this year's order target of $8.9 billion.
Daewoo Shipbuilding is targeting 6.62 trillion won in sales this year, up 47 percent from 4.49 trillion won a year earlier.
Last year, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog obtained $10.86 billion worth of orders on increased demand for valued-added vessels, such as LNG and container ships.
(END)
