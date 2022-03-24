Military reports 3,412 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:20 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 3,412 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 64,341.
The new cases included 2,176 from the Army, 425 from the Navy, 395 from the Air Force, 213 from the Marine Corps and 157 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 25 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 15 from the ministry and six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,608 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon