Heavy rain, strong wind forecast for Jeju for Friday-Saturday
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rain of up to 250 millimeters, combined with strong wind, is forecast to hit the southern island of Jeju on Friday and early Saturday, the national weather agency said.
The country is expected to see mild rain nationwide, starting late Friday in the west and moving eastward by early Saturday under the influence of southwesterly wind caused by low atmospheric pressure, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
Jeju is likely to receive up to 120 mm of rain across the island and up to 250 mm in its mountainous areas during the period, while a downpour of more than 80 mm is expected for the country's south coastal regions.
The two regions can possibly come under a heavy rain warning, the agency said.
Other major areas, including the greater capital area and the southwestern Honam region, will also see rain between 20 mm and 70 mm, while a rain shower of less than 50 mm has been forecast for the eastern Gangwon region and central inland areas.
During the period, Jeju and southern coastal areas are also predicted to see strong wind faster than 25 meters per second, while wind between 20 m/s and 25 m/s has been forecast for parts of the east and west coasts, the weather agency said.
