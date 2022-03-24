KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 28,250 DN 50
SK Discovery 39,750 DN 150
Ottogi 441,000 UP 6,000
HtlShilla 79,200 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 164,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 47,550 UP 150
Hanmi Science 45,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 531,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 163,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,360 DN 80
SKC 142,500 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,980 DN 10
LS 52,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 UP1500
GC Corp 202,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 12,350 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,200 UP 2,100
AmoreG 43,350 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 176,000 0
TaihanElecWire 1,500 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 17,900 DN 200
CJ 82,900 DN 500
LX INT 34,300 UP 150
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,595 DN 25
NEXENTIRE 6,240 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 99,200 UP 200
KCC 333,000 DN 500
SKBP 89,800 UP 400
Daesang 23,150 UP 300
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 0
Daewoong 31,550 DN 100
KAL 30,000 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 DN 30
LG Corp. 75,500 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,059,000 UP 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,500 DN 50
(MORE)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier