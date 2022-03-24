GS Retail 28,250 DN 50

SK Discovery 39,750 DN 150

Ottogi 441,000 UP 6,000

HtlShilla 79,200 DN 700

SamsungElecMech 164,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 47,550 UP 150

Hanmi Science 45,200 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 531,000 UP 11,000

KPIC 163,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,360 DN 80

SKC 142,500 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 5,980 DN 10

LS 52,500 DN 300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 UP1500

GC Corp 202,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 12,350 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 89,200 UP 2,100

AmoreG 43,350 DN 750

HyundaiMtr 176,000 0

TaihanElecWire 1,500 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 17,900 DN 200

CJ 82,900 DN 500

LX INT 34,300 UP 150

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 100

SKNetworks 4,595 DN 25

NEXENTIRE 6,240 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 99,200 UP 200

KCC 333,000 DN 500

SKBP 89,800 UP 400

Daesang 23,150 UP 300

SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 0

Daewoong 31,550 DN 100

KAL 30,000 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 DN 30

LG Corp. 75,500 UP 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 113,000 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 1,059,000 UP 2,000

SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,500 DN 50

(MORE)