KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 42,750 UP 1,900
SK hynix 120,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 679,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,100 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,000 UP 150
Hanwha 31,250 DN 150
DB HiTek 76,600 UP 1,700
KIA CORP. 72,100 UP 300
DL 59,300 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,300 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 39,800 UP 100
HITEJINRO 37,500 UP 600
Yuhan 58,800 DN 100
SLCORP 23,550 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 111,000 DN 6,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,950 0
BoryungPharm 13,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,050 DN 800
Shinsegae 258,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 298,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 66,400 UP 200
Hyosung 84,800 DN 300
LOTTE 32,100 UP 550
GCH Corp 24,000 DN 350
LotteChilsung 169,000 UP 8,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,040 UP 180
POSCO Holdings 304,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 67,300 UP 100
SamsungElec 69,800 DN 700
NHIS 11,450 UP 50
DongwonInd 221,500 UP 7,500
KSOE 91,500 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 DN 500
MS IND 23,100 DN 350
LS ELECTRIC 46,950 UP 100
KorZinc 590,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 UP 20
S-Oil 90,600 UP 1,200
