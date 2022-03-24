KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 57,800 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 406,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 DN 3,500
HMM 31,150 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 61,700 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 161,500 DN 1,000
OCI 115,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 83,800 DN 5,000
ZINUS 73,000 UP 1,100
Hanchem 227,500 DN 500
Mobis 210,000 DN 3,000
DWS 55,000 DN 1,100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,400 UP 800
KEPCO 23,050 DN 50
S-1 67,800 DN 100
SamsungSecu 41,400 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 450
SKTelecom 57,300 DN 800
SNT MOTIV 44,550 UP 50
HyundaiElev 38,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 131,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,100 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 DN 15
Hanon Systems 11,900 UP 50
SK 240,500 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 39,100 DN 850
Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 450
COWAY 67,900 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,400 UP 400
IBK 10,800 UP 50
DONGSUH 27,600 UP 250
SamsungEng 26,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,080 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 100
KT 34,600 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 100
