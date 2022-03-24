IS DONGSEO 57,800 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 UP 1,100

LG Innotek 406,000 UP 7,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 DN 3,500

HMM 31,150 DN 50

HYUNDAI WIA 61,700 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 161,500 DN 1,000

OCI 115,000 UP 5,000

Hanssem 83,800 DN 5,000

ZINUS 73,000 UP 1,100

Hanchem 227,500 DN 500

Mobis 210,000 DN 3,000

DWS 55,000 DN 1,100

HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,400 UP 800

KEPCO 23,050 DN 50

S-1 67,800 DN 100

SamsungSecu 41,400 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 450

SKTelecom 57,300 DN 800

SNT MOTIV 44,550 UP 50

HyundaiElev 38,300 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDS 131,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,100 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,980 DN 15

Hanon Systems 11,900 UP 50

SK 240,500 UP 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 39,100 DN 850

Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 450

COWAY 67,900 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,400 UP 400

IBK 10,800 UP 50

DONGSUH 27,600 UP 250

SamsungEng 26,700 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 7,080 UP 140

SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 100

KT 34,600 UP 450

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 0

LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 100

(MORE)