KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 100
Handsome 34,950 UP 50
KT&G 80,900 UP 400
DHICO 22,700 UP 850
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 100
LG Display 20,050 DN 250
DSME 26,000 UP 500
HDSINFRA 6,760 DN 70
DWEC 7,130 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 42,450 UP 400
LGH&H 865,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 531,000 UP 23,000
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 1,800
KEPCO E&C 88,700 UP 3,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 DN 600
Kangwonland 27,150 DN 300
NAVER 340,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 105,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 121,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 168,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,650 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,500 DN 2,200
KIH 76,800 DN 900
NCsoft 462,500 DN 6,500
LIG Nex1 76,700 UP 1,400
GS 40,500 0
Fila Holdings 31,700 UP 150
CJ CGV 26,900 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,750 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 19,400 UP 350
SK Innovation 211,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 47,350 UP 2,700
(MORE)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military