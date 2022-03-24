Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

March 24, 2022

LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 100
Handsome 34,950 UP 50
KT&G 80,900 UP 400
DHICO 22,700 UP 850
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 100
LG Display 20,050 DN 250
DSME 26,000 UP 500
HDSINFRA 6,760 DN 70
DWEC 7,130 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 42,450 UP 400
LGH&H 865,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 531,000 UP 23,000
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 1,800
KEPCO E&C 88,700 UP 3,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 DN 600
Kangwonland 27,150 DN 300
NAVER 340,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 105,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 121,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 168,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,650 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,500 DN 2,200
KIH 76,800 DN 900
NCsoft 462,500 DN 6,500
LIG Nex1 76,700 UP 1,400
GS 40,500 0
Fila Holdings 31,700 UP 150
CJ CGV 26,900 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,750 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 19,400 UP 350
SK Innovation 211,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 47,350 UP 2,700
