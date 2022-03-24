KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 64,500 UP 1,000
GKL 14,600 DN 100
KOLON IND 60,100 UP 600
HanmiPharm 277,000 DN 3,000
KBFinancialGroup 61,400 UP 300
MANDO 45,450 UP 250
Meritz Financial 37,800 UP 1,650
Hansae 26,000 UP 1,450
BNK Financial Group 7,850 DN 30
emart 141,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 42,450 DN 150
PIAM 45,100 UP 200
HANJINKAL 63,100 UP 4,000
DoubleUGames 51,600 UP 300
CUCKOO 17,700 0
COSMAX 81,200 UP 800
POONGSAN 33,800 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 824,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,950 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,250 UP 400
Netmarble 110,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 280,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53400 UP200
ORION 86,200 UP 1,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,750 UP 200
BGF Retail 180,000 0
SKCHEM 126,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 17,050 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 454,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 490,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 155,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 100
KakaoBank 51,400 DN 900
HYBE 300,000 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 120,000 0
LG Energy Solution 408,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 130,500 0
kakaopay 141,500 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 55,600 DN 100
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military