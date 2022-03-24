Yoon meets with Israeli ambassador, assures ratification of FTA
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday met with the top Israeli envoy to Seoul and assured a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations will be ratified.
"I believe the FTA passage will be done well in a bipartisan manner, because it helps our national interest," Yoon said during the meeting with Amb. Akiva Tor after the envoy said Israel ratified the pact last week.
The pact was signed last year, making South Korea the first Asian country to have an FTA with Israel.
During the meeting, Tor gave Yoon a congratulatory letter from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he expressed hope for deeper bilateral relations in every field.
Yoon then expressed his gratitude for Herzog's letter.
Tor also said Herzog is looking forward to seeing Yoon make a state visit to Israel, to which Yoon responded he would try to make it happen quickly.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military