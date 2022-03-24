S. Korean Bond Yields on March 24, 2022
All News 16:30 March 24, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.593 1.585 +0.8
2-year TB 2.178 2.170 +0.8
3-year TB 2.455 2.426 +2.9
10-year TB 2.856 2.828 +2.8
2-year MSB 2.142 2.121 +2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 3.104 3.073 +3.1
91-day CD None None None
