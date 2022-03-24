(LEAD) Presidential transition team calls N.K. ICBM launch 'serious provocation'
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, background from para 3; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's firing of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the East Sea.
The transition committee said in a statement that the ICBM launch "was a serious provocation that threatens our security," adding that it was in "direct violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions."
The team stressed the need to "strongly deal" with the North by cooperating with the international community based on the cooperation between Seoul and Washington.
It also urged the outgoing administration under President Moon Jae-in to come up with "firm measures" against the North's threats and secure the country's public safety.
The North's latest launch came as South Korean and U.S. military authorities have warned that Pyongyang was preparing for a launch of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile.
South Korea's military said the North's missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,200 kilometers and flew 1,080 kilometers. North Korea had not launched an ICBM since 2017.
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier