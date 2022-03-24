S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's armed forces conducted a joint live-fire exercise Thursday involving some of its key missiles in a show of firepower against North Korea.
The military shot the missiles from ground, sea and air from around the East Sea hours after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Assets mobilized were a Hyunmoo-2 ground-to-ground missile and one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile as well as a Haesung-II ship-to-ground missile and two JDAM air-to-surface missiles, it said.
The drills were aimed at sending a clear counterforce message to North Korea.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
Yoon, Indian PM discuss security, economic cooperation
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier