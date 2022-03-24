3-term lawmaker Rep. Park Hong-keun elected as DP's new floor leader
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Hong-keun, a three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Thursday was elected as the party's new floor leader.
Park was picked as the floor leader in a general meeting of DP lawmakers at the National Assembly, beating Rep. Park Kwang-on in a run-off ballot.
The new floor leader is considered to be a close confidant of Lee Jae-myung, the party's former presidential candidate, having served as Lee's chief of staff during the presidential race.
The floor leader race was held after the DP's previous leadership resigned en masse this month following Lee's defeat in the presidential race to Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition party. The party is currently being steered by an emergency committee.
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier