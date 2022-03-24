S. Korea's World Cup qualifying match vs. Iran sold out in Seoul
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Iran was played in front of a sellout crowd in Seoul on Thursday.
South Korea hosted Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium before some 64,000 fans, according to the Korea Football Association (KFA). The exact tally was expected later in the day.
It is still the largest crowd in a sporting event in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous mark was set in a World Cup qualifying match: in November last year, South Korea beat the United Arab Emirates before 30,152 fans at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul. The match took place during a brief window when the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in an ultimately botched attempt to return to normalcy.
This was the 10th sellout in the history of Seoul World Cup Stadium, which opened in 2001 ahead of the FIFA World Cup that South Korea co-hosted with Japan the following year, and first since March 26, 2019, against Colombia.
The KFA's ticketing website crashed under heavy traffic when ticketing opened on March 16. The KFA said some 62,000 tickets had been sold as of 2 p.m. Thursday, and the remaining 1,000 or so tickets were snatched up at the stadium's box office later in the day.
With vocal cheering still prohibited and mask mandate in place, the KFA played some canned crowed chants throughout the match. At the 20th minute mark, the crowd performed a card stunt, holding up cards that read, "We missed you."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea