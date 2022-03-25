U.S., S. Korea ready to work together from first day of Yoon administration: U.S. diplomat
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-South Korea alliance remains stronger than ever and the countries are ready to work effectively together from the first day of South Korea's incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, the acting chief of the U.S. mission to South Korea said Thursday.
Christopher Del Corso, Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, also expressed hope for enhanced trilateral cooperation between the two countries and Japan under the Yoon administration that will set sail on May 10.
"We were extremely pleased that President (Joe) Biden had an early call with President-elect Yoon. I think that was a very good conversation, again showing the strength of our relationship and our alliance," said Del Corso in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
The U.S. president held a telephone conversation with the South Korean president-elect on the day after Yoon was elected president in the March 9 election.
"We are ready, and we will be able to effectively start with a Yoon administration on the first day," the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea added, noting he too has held a phone conversation with Yun.
Earlier reports said Yoon will soon send special envoys to the U.S. and the European Union to begin discussions with their governments before he takes office.
Del Corso reiterated that the U.S. was working closely with Yoon's transition team to make sure "that we have the ability to start on Day One."
The U.S. diplomat also expressed optimism for the U.S.-South Korea-Japan trilateral relationship under Yoon.
"We talked about the early call that President-elect Yoon had with President Biden, I think a lot of people were pleased to see that the second call (Yoon had) was with Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida from Japan," he said.
Seoul-Tokyo relations have been at their lowest ebb since mid-2019 when Japan imposed trade restrictions on South Korea in a widely viewed attempt to retaliate against Seoul court decisions that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to Korean workers forced to provide labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
"I think there is a desire by many people both in Tokyo and Seoul to try and find a way forward," said Del Corso. "Everyone understands the historical issues ... but I think there's a desire."
Del Corso also highlighted the importance of joint efforts to stop North Korea from staging further provocations after Pyongyang launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in over four years on Thursday (Seoul time), also marking its 12th missile launch this year.
"Our shared goal with the Republic of Korea is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said, noting the U.S. remains open to engage with North Korea without any preconditions.
"But as we talked about, some of the escalation that's been going on since the beginning the year again is very concerning for the entire region, and we need to find our best joint ways to go forward, to try and have the DPRK stop its provocations and these actions," he added.
Del Corso has been serving as acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea since July 2021.
President Biden nominated Philip Goldberg, a career ambassador, last month to be new U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
Goldberg is set to undergo Senate confirmation hearing on April 7.
