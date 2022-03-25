N. Korean missile capability warrants early deployment of new missile interceptors: U.S. commander
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States needs to deploy its next generation missile defense systems on time or earlier to keep pace with North Korea's growing missile capabilities, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command said Thursday.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, also the commander of U.S. Northern Command, made the remarks after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (Seoul time).
"I'm comfortable with where we are today based on the intelligence I have with the current capabilities and capacity of North Korea," VanHerck said in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
"Going forward, I do believe that they could exceed my capacity and capabilities. That's why it's crucial to keep next generation interceptor on time or early," he added.
VanHerck noted the U.S. currently has 44 ground-based interceptors deployed, with 20 next-generation interceptors set to be delivered by 2028.
He said he was comfortable with the number of interceptors currently deployed for now, but highlighted the need to keep the number intact down the road.
"I'm very concerned about my ability to pace the capacity of production that we assess and the capability that we assess the North Koreans continue to adapt to. That's why the funding for the service life extension program for the current ballistic missile defense capability is so crucial," he told the hearing.
The latest North Korean missile launch marked its first ICBM test in over four years, and its 12th missile test since the start of the year.
Pyongyang had maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile testing since late 2017, but said in January that it may restart all "temporarily-suspended activities."
Earlier reports said the North may be repairing underground tunnels at its main Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which it purportedly demolished in 2018 to show its willingness to denuclearize.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
S. Korean mission officials in western Ukraine evacuate to Hungary
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
S. Korea coach willing to take risks vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier
-
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip