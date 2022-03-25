Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires ICBM, breaks moratorium on nuke, long-range missile tests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea crosses 'ICBM red line,' stronger sanctions likely in sight (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un fires ICBM capable of striking across continental U.S. (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea provokes with ICBM test, crosses red line (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM, crosses red line (Segye Times)
-- Breaking promise made four years ago, N. Korea fires ICBM (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un fires ICBM with range enough to hit New York, Washington, D.C. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM, crosses red line (Hankyoreh)
-- Taking advantage of row between old and new powers in the South, N. Korea crosses red line (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea tests ICBM, breaks moratorium on long-range missile launches (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kia to build first domestic factory in 25 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President and his successor keep up their war of words (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM, breaks self-imposed moratorium (Korea Herald)
-- Virtual humans emerge as major trend in burgeoning metaverse (Korea Times)
