Cha Jun-hwan well out of contention at figure skating worlds after subpar short program

Cha finished fifth at the Beijing Winter Olympics last month, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean figure skater not named Kim Yu-na, the 2010 women's singles champion and 2014 silver medalist. Cha did so with personal-best scores in the short program (99.51), free skate (182.87) and combined total (282.38). And with two of the best in men's figure skating not competing in France -- the reigning Olympic champion Nathan Chen and the two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu both withdrew, citing injuries -- Cha had been expected to contend for a medal in Montpellier.