Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 25, 2022
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 60
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 70
Suwon 18/06 Sunny 60
Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 70
Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 60
Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 60
Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 60
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 80
Jeju 23/10 Sunny 100
Daegu 18/07 Sunny 60
Busan 17/10 Sunny 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing