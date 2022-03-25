Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 70

Suwon 18/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 70

Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 60

Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 60

Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 60

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 80

Jeju 23/10 Sunny 100

Daegu 18/07 Sunny 60

Busan 17/10 Sunny 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!