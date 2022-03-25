Yoon to hold phone call with Xi on Friday: spokesperson
All News 09:28 March 25, 2022
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and is expected to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Yoon's spokesperson said.
The phone call will take place in the afternoon, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.
