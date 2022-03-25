(2nd LD) Yoon calls on Xi to cooperate closely for N.K. denuclearization
All News 18:42 March 25, 2022
(ATTN: UPDATES with contents of phone call; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol called on Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday to cooperate closely for North Korea's denuclearization and the stable management of the political situation on the Korean Peninsula, his spokesperson said.
Yoon made the call during a 25-minute phone conversation with Xi a day after North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.
(END)
