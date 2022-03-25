Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open tad lower amid Ukraine uncertainties

All News 09:29 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Monday as investors remain wary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had inched down 2.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to trade at 2,727.47 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Stocks traded bearish as investors also took a wait-and-see mode after the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to tighten its monetary policies to reign in rising inflation rates.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.47 percent, while battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution jumped 4.04 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 0.97 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,219.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

