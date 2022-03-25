Seoul stocks open tad lower amid Ukraine uncertainties
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Monday as investors remain wary of the Ukraine-Russia war.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had inched down 2.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to trade at 2,727.47 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish as investors also took a wait-and-see mode after the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to tighten its monetary policies to reign in rising inflation rates.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.47 percent, while battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution jumped 4.04 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 0.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,219.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing