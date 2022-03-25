(LEAD) Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch
(ATTN: UPDATES with transition team's earlier statement)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea on Friday it will gain nothing from provocations, a day after the North successfully test-fired a massive intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking all of the United States.
"I sternly warn North Korea that there is nothing that can be gained from provocations," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page. "The Republic of Korea will safeguard freedom and peace by building a stronger security posture."
Following the North's ICBM test Thursday, Yoon's transition team condemned the launch as a scrapping of the North's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests, a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and a serious provocation threatening South Korea's security.
"The transition committee strongly condemns such provocative acts that threaten peace in Northeast Asia, including the Korean Peninsula, and the world," it said in a statement.
"We must respond strongly to North Korea's provocations by cooperating with the international community upon the foundation of close coordination between South Korea and the United States," it said.
The committee urged the U.N. Security Council to convene an emergency meeting and denounce the North's launch while take corresponding action.
It also called on the Moon Jae-in government to defend the people's safety by devising firm political, diplomatic and military measures in response to North Korea's threats.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing