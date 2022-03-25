(LEAD) Veteran broadcaster Heo Koo-youn elected new KBO commissioner

"It's the commissioner's job to solve difficult problems, and I hope to be able to highlight some of the positive side of Korean baseball," Heo said in a phone conversation with Yonhap News Agency. "The commissioner has to balance the interests of fans, clubs and players to help develop the league. And it's never easy to find the compromise when every party has its own interest. But first and foremost, I'd like to ask the teams and players to put their fans above all else. Players have to be professional on the field, and teams have to serve their fans well."