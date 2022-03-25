Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday that it successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Hwasong-17, the previous day on the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un.
Making an on-site inspection of the test, Kim stressed his country would be "fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(2nd LD) N. Korea to hold major festivals for late founding leader's birth anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea plans to hold various large-scale celebratory events, both online and offline, on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of its late founding leader next month, according to its state media Thursday.
The North will hold a major spring festival in Pyongyang with magic shows and performances by art troupes around mid-April to commemorate Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, on April 15, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
N.K. leader sends letter of sympathy to Xi over jet crash
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a Chinese passenger jet crash earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
In the letter delivered the previous day, Kim "expressed deep sympathy and condolences to Xi Jinping and the Chinese party, government and people as well as to the bereaved families of the victims, according to an English-language report of the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea slams Australia, Japan for 'extremely dangerous' military buildup, especially sub capabilities
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday slammed a recent push by Australia and Japan to beef up their submarine capabilities as "extremely dangerous acts" that can threaten regional peace and add to an arms race.
In a commentary posted on the North's foreign ministry website, the Korea-Asia Association denounced Australia's recent decision to build a nuclear submarine base under a partnership with Washington as "reckless."
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
SEOUL -- North Korea has mobilized more than 6,000 troops in preparation for a possible military parade at an airport in Pyongyang, a Seoul official said Monday, following a media report on the massing of such personnel there.
The troop mobilization at the Mirim airport came amid a view that Pyongyang may hold a major parade in time for the 110th birth anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.
(LEAD) N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media remained silent Monday on the country's apparent test-firing of artillery the previous day.
On Sunday, the North fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers that fell into the Yellow Sea from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, according to South Korean military officials.
(END)
